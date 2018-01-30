Good fun hanging out with a couple guys from the team and doing some brain work, if you will, trying to get out that escape room.

SALT LAKE CITY — What’s a night like in Salt Lake City for the defending champion Golden State Warriors as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz?

Well, it started with dinner Monday night at Coach Steve Kerr’s favorite NBA road restaurant, Valter’s Osteria.

“It’s amazing food,” Kerr said. “I told the coaches last night that there is not a better restaurant in the country than Valter’s. We let him (the owner) bring whatever he wants.”

Then two-time MVP Steph Curry branched off with Warriors teammates JaVale McGee, Draymond Green, Jordan Bell, Andre Igoudala, Omri Casspi and Zaza Pachulia for a random trip to The Escape Key.

Curry and his teammates had to use the same teamwork they display on the hardwood to escape the room within an hour.

He described the adventure as fun and even shared a photo on Instagram afterward with the hashtag #nightlife.

“That was a little subtle dig,” Curry said, smirking. “It was good.

“Good fun hanging out with a couple guys from the team and doing some brain work, if you will, trying to get out that escape room,” he added.

Warriors star Steph Curry shares his #nightlife experience in Utah. He posted a photo of him and his teammates at @EscapeKeySLC on IG Monday night. pic.twitter.com/9cBf14HO9s — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 30, 2018

The Jazz will host the Warriors at 7 p.m. tonight in Vivint Arena as they unveil their new City Edition court and jerseys.

The #nightlife hashtag became popular in Utah during last year’s second round playoff series when the Warriors and Jazz played and numerous Golden State players openly criticized Salt Lake City’s nightlife scene.

For the record, Curry said the guys did escape — and have proof.

“We got out,” Curry said. “JaVale has a nice video of our moment of escape and we were all pretty excited.”