SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for Elder Von G. Keetch, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Public Affairs Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, at the Highland East Stake Center, 4679 W. 11000 North, Highland, Utah.

Elder Keetch died Friday night at age 57 of complications from past cancer treatments and a recent respiratory infection.

A public viewing is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday in the same building, with a second viewing set for 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a family spokesperson. A graveside service will be held afterward at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 500 N. Main, Pleasant Grove.

Friends, family and church leaders remembered Elder Keetch as a kind father, a loving husband and a humble, yet remarkable, legal mind who helped shape the national legal strategy of the LDS Church from 1995-2015, when he served as the church's outside legal counsel at Kirton McConkie in Salt Lake City. Since April 2015, he had served as a General Authority Seventy and executive director of Public Affairs, helping to determine the church's media, government, community and interfaith relations.