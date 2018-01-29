Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and former Utah cornerback Eric Rowe will have their chance Sunday to win a second Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots.

The duo both made their way to New England via trade, and it's worked out for them, as they won their first Super Bowl rings with the Patriots last year when the team beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Van Noy, who started his career with the Detroit Lions before being traded to New England last year, is looking forward to playing in Super Bowl LII (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. MST, NBC) against the Eagles.

“It’s pretty crazy and I’m really blessed to be in the opportunity, but probably a lot of guys have said it’s not cool until you win it,” he told The Sun Chronicle.

Van Noy has seen his role increase on the Patriots' defense this season, and in New England's 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, he had a sack and forced a fumble on a play on the Jaguars' final drive. He also had a team-high tying nine tackles, including five solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Now, Van Noy has other shot at a ring.

“We know what to expect, but at the end of the day you’ve got to perform, so there’s really no upper hand,” Van Noy told the Chronicle. “You just need to play the game and get ready for it and play at a high level.”

Rowe set to face former team

For Rowe, Sunday's Super Bowl matchup means facing his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the NFL's ultimate prize.

The Eagles drafted the former Ute in 2015 but traded him to New England in 2016.

Rowe, who had four tackles and a key fourth-quarter pass deflection against Jacksonville, remembers what Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman told him why he didn't work out with the Eagles. According to Rowe, he was told he didn't fit Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme, which includes a lot of man-to-man coverage.

“I think that was an excuse. . . . Everybody has a man scheme,” Rowe told the Boston Herald. “I don’t know the real reason. That’s what (Roseman) told me. I just took it for what it was, like, ‘That’s it, all right, whatever.’ It’s a new start over here, so I don’t really care.”

Patriots Eric Rowe was told he didn’t fit with the Eagles...traded now...he’s a Patriot, has a SB ring , trying to get another @EricRowe32 pic.twitter.com/TmDUkDxYn2 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 25, 2018

Former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was a fan of the halftime show at BYU basketball's game Saturday against Pacific, which featured hip-hop duo Ayo and Teo performing their hit song "Rolex."