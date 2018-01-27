Three of the state's colleges were represented during Saturday's Senior Bowl, which the South team won, 45-16.

Here's a look at how each of the local ties performed during the game:

Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Warner started at inside linebacker for the North team and was routinely inserted on defense on third and long plays. He played 38 defensive snaps and had six tackles, including two solo stops.

“He’s very good in pass coverage, 13 passes broken up to go along with those seven interceptions,” NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said during the broadcast. “But he does a good job in the run game as well, had 264 tackles in his college career.”

Warner played tight pass coverage on San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny when Penny scored on a 73-yard reception on a third-and-12 play in the second quarter. He later stopped Penny from scoring in the third quarter, tackling the running back at the 1-yard line on a first-and-goal play from the 4.

Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

Fitts alternated playing at left and right defensive end for the South team, finishing the day with 41 defensive snaps. He had two assisted tackles in the game, both in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Fitts hurried Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on a pass that netted 3 yards.

Fitts was lauded by several media outlets for his work during the week.

Here’s another look at #Utah DE Kylie Fitts who shows great get off and power vs. #TCU tackle Joseph Notebloom. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/vYVeyQjCML — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 26, 2018

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Johnson started at cornerback for the North team, ending the game with 39 defensive snaps and a solo tackle in the first quarter.

He was also in tight coverage on a third-and-5 pass play on the game’s first drive that resulted in an incomplete pass.

“Good coverage that time, Taron Johnson from Weber State,” NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said during the broadcast. “He’s a very aggressive kid, another small-school defensive back. … He tackles, he’s impressive and he’s a tough kid. I thought Thursday was his best day of practice.”

Of note: Two other local athletes were originally named to the Senior Bowl rosters but did not play in the game. After going through workouts during the week, former Logan High and Washington State quarterback Luke Falk withdrew from the Senior Bowl Friday to attend the funeral of former teammate Tyler Hilinski, the Seattle Times reported. Former Utah wide receiver Darren Carrington II missed the Senior Bowl week with an ankly injury, according to Creg Stephenson, sports writer for the Alabama Media Group.