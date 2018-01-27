TUCSON, Ariz. — The Utah Utes nearly pulled of a road sweep of two ranked teams in Arizona. The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats held off the upset-minded Utes 74-73 Saturday.

The Utes (13-8, 5-5) were down four points when Justin Bibbins hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Utah got the ball back on an offensive foul, but Donnie Tillman's scoop shot under the basket missed. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak looked for a foul, but the whistle never came.

The Wildcats (17-4, 7-1) won their seventh-straight game.

Turning points: Arizona's Dusan Ristic killed a couple of Utah runs with three well-timed 3-pointers. They were his first made treys of the season. The biggest one came with 1:29 left to give the Wildcats a 72-68 lead.

The hero: Sedrick Barefield represented the Utes well with his shooting and his attitude, mixing it up with Arizona fans after quieting the crowd on many occasions on his way to 26 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Barefield hit two free throws to cap a 12-0 run to take a 66-65 lead after trailing for the game.

3 keys:

• The Utes did a good job getting to the free-throw line while not fouling the Wildcats. Utah made 18 of 21 shots while Arizona made just 6 of 11 attempts.

• Meanwhile, Arizona was ridiculously hot from the 3-point line, hitting 10 of 16 from downtown.

• Utah's bench outscored Arizona's bench 37-5.

