Former BYU teammates Kyle Collinsworth and Jimmer Fredette don’t see eye-to-eye on one particular topic.

That became evident Thursday night.

Collinsworth, on a second 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks, conducted a spur-of-the-moment Q&A on Twitter during some downtime.

While answering questions, the 26-year-old Collinsworth revealed:

• He rooted for the Dallas Mavericks as a kid, and Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash were his favorite players.

• He doesn’t know where you can buy a Collinsworth Mavericks jersey.

• The biggest difference between G-League and NBA: “Decisiveness and the level of IQ.”

• Beating Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington, his senior year was his favorite game at BYU.

• Guards J.J. Barea and Devin Harris have helped him the most at Dallas.

• He’s worked with a couple of shooting coaches “and just worked a ton by myself all summer” to improve his outside shooting.

• BYU was supposed to beat St. Mary’s by five points on Thursday. (Oops!)

While that was all interesting — and he answered more — the funniest Q&A involved Fredette, whom he played with during the 2010-11 season before serving an LDS mission.

“Can you dunk on Jimmer Fredette?” he was asked by @Cruugz_MFFL.

Collinsworth’s answer to the age-old question was simple and to the point.

“Yes.”

😂😂😂 you said Yes like its no question! — Reno Mahe (@RenoMahe) January 26, 2018

Jimmer, The Great Baller of China, disagreed.

Maybe an owner will allow this dilemma to be resolved by bringing Fredette back to the U.S. to play in the NBA.

For the record, Loyola Marymount’s Shamar Johnson can’t answer the same way as Fredette did — not after what happened in January 2016.

Blake Griffin almost got one on Fredette.

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody