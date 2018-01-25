TEMPE, Ariz. — After falling 80-77 against the Arizona State Sun Devils 18 days ago at home, the Utah Utes returned the favor on the road Thursday night, claiming an 80-77 overtime victory in Tempe.

Turning point: The Utes scored the first bucket of overtime and had an answer for each Sun Devil bucket the rest of the way. ASU still had a desperation heave at the buzzer to tie the game, but it missed.

The hero: Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 17 points, all of which came in the second half and overtime. With Justin Bibbins having fouled out with 1:06 to go in regulation, Barefield took over. He forced overtime with a 3-pointer with five seconds left and then scored six points in overtime.

3 keys:

• The Sun Devils didn't score in the final 2:14 of overtime

• The Utes made 14 3-pointers compared to 10 for Arizona State. Bibbins and Barefield combined to go 9-of-14 from beyond the arc.

• Utah won the assist category 19-14, with Bibbins having dished out a game-high six.

Utes almanac: 13-7, Won 3

Next 3:

At Arizona (17-4), Saturday, Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. MT At Colorado (12-8), Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. MT vs. Stanford (11-10), Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. MT