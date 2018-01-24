Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill recently wrapped up his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints. He made a big splash as a special teams contributor but now is preparing for a shot to play QB.

"I'm a rookie, but I'm not naive. I understand the business of the NFL," Hill told The Advocate. "Nobody knows what's going to happen, but I'm going to do my best to prepare, and when opportunities do come my way, whether it's this preseason, training camp, whatever, I'm going to do my best to make sure I'm ready."

Hill's job is learning the offense.

"Since the day I got here, I felt like I was playing catch-up," Hill said. "I didn't have the opportunity to learn the offense and go through the offseason program and be instructed and taught that way. For me, I'm just looking to be able to learn and understand all the intricacies that go on inside this offense and play quarterback."

Williams focusing on speed

Former Cougar running back Jamaal Williams also concluded his rookie season. He rushed for a team-high 556 yards for Green Bay. But after exit interviews with the Packer coaches, the consensus is that he needs to improve on his speed.

“We were just in agreement that I’ve got to get my feet quicker and just get a little more speed happening and make sure that my knees are up,” Williams told ESPN.com.

Williams will be competing with Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones next season.

“I learned that on every team, no matter what, everybody’s a superstar, and you’ve got weapons,” Williams said. “Everybody’s got to touch the ball. There’s just so many superstars, especially on my team with Aaron [Rodgers], Davante [Adams], Jordy [Nelson], Randall [Cobb]. We just spread the ball around."

Van Noy returning to the Super Bowl

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy is going back to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He played a big role in the Pats' victory over Jacksonville in the AFC championship game last Sunday, recording nine tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup. Watch some of his plays here.

And finally ...

