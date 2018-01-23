Ryan Folsom was on his way to interviews for a residency as a graduating doctor when a driver entered I-5 in California and collided with his car Jan. 7 near Anderson. He left a pregnant wife and two children.

An effort to raise money for his wife Lauren and surviving children has yielded $304,751 as of Tuesday morning in a GoFundMe campaign. Folsom played for BYU in 2010 and 2011 and was from Medford, Oregon.

According to Folsom's brother-in-law, Nate Williams, the family is grateful and thankful for the support, love and prayers in this time of need.

Folsom, who walked on at BYU in 2007, had a 74-yard touchdown run against Colorado State while a senior at BYU. Folsom had completed his work for a medical degree.

That fact has been recognized by his school, according to Williams.

"The only thing keeping him from an M.D. degree was a few months’ time. He had already completed all the coursework successfully. We also just found out that he earned the Alpha Omega Alpha Award, for being in the top 10 percent of his class. The dean of the school has already reached out to his parents. My expectation is that they will still graduate him and grant him the degree."

Williams said Folsom's wife Lauren is due to deliver on Jan. 29.