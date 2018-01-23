There's no doubt that a bunch of the NBA's greatest players of all time has suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, and former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma has joined part of that elite company.

ESPN recently ran a graphic showing that Kuzma was fourth all-time in scoring among rookies in Lakers history with an average of 16.8 points per game, behind just Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and Jerry West.

"If you're on a graphic with Elgin, Magic and Jerry West, you're doing well."

—Jeff Van Gundy pic.twitter.com/hiZkmZyFzJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 18, 2018

Kuzma entered Tuesday's games just back of that mark from last week at an average of 16.4 points on the year.

Elsewhere as it relates to Kuzma, he was the subject last week of a Q&A in Rolling Stone with NBA reporter Seerat Sohi.

The two discussed a variety of topics, from basketball to music, among other items.

"There wasn't too much to do," Kuzma said about life in Salt Lake City. "It was a great place to really lock in and focus. Going to a school like that really helped me dial in on what I needed to do to improve as a player and as a person."

Kyle Collinsworth reportedly to receive a second 10-day contract with Mavs

It's been an interesting season for former BYU star Kyle Collinsworth as he has gone back-and-forth between the G League's Texas Legends and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, but his current stint with the big club will reportedly last at least a little while longer.

At the end of a 10-day contract Monday night with the Mavericks, Collinsworth had a performance somewhat reminiscent of his days as a Cougar, scoring four points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes as Dallas beat the Washington Wizards, 98-75.

After the game, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas News reported that Collinsworth would be signing a second 10-day contract.

Kyle Collinsworth will receive a second 10-day contract and after tonight's showing, well deserved. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) January 23, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's rise was the subject of an in-depth analysis on ESPN Insider (subscription needed) by Mike Schmitz last week, and with the piece came a video showing both highlights and lowlights from Mitchell's high school career.

How Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell went from raw, energetic high school power dunker to shot-making NBA lead guard with star potential https://t.co/xNBzamjJrR pic.twitter.com/QFI8y371Yr — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) January 19, 2018

Noting the parts of the video that showed his struggles, Mitchell responded with a motivational message for youngsters.