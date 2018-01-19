SALT LAKE CITY — As impressive as last year’s concert lineup was, the newly renovated Vivint Arena hopes to topple expectations in 2018 by bringing to the stage Judas Priest, a co-headlining Def Leppard and Journey, Toby Keith and Ned Ledoux, Fall Out Boy and Latin duo Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman.

On March 24, the acclaimed Latin singers Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman will bring their “Versus World Tour” to Vivint Arena. The pair is set to visit Latin American stops as well as major cities in the U.S. — including Boston, San Diego and right here in Salt Lake City. Tickets are on sale now.

Country star Toby Keith will also make a stop in Salt Lake, where fans can expect to hear tunes from his 2017 album “The Bus Songs." He will appear with special guest Ned LeDoux at Vivint Arena on April 6. The public can buy tickets for their show starting Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m.

Also in April, Vivint will host English heavy metal band and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Judas Priest as part of its "Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour." On April 13, the legendary group will perform in Salt Lake with Saxon and Black Star Riders. Tickets are on sale now.

Multiplatinum bands Def Leppard and Journey will start their tour in May at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and then visit venues such as Madison Square Garden and Fenway Park before making their way to Vivint Arena on Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

And finally, Vivint recently announced that rock band Fall Out Boy will stop in Salt Lake on the band's 25-city “Mania” tour on Oct. 3. Before taking on Vivint Arena, the rock band will play for its hometown at its first-ever headline show at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Vivint Arena tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online at www.vivintarena.com or by phone at 801-325-7528 or 1-800-745-3000.