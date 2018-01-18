Nine players with Utah ties are set to play in all-star college football games over the next two weekends.

The University of Utah has four players on the rosters of the three all-star games, while BYU and Weber State each have two and Logan High is also represented.

Here’s a look at the players with local ties in these contests, along with their jersey numbers and the teams they will be representing in the all-star games.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. MST, Fox Sports 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Filipo Mokofisi, DT, Utah

American team, No. 95

Mokofisi finished his Utah career with 110 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, along with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Jonah Trinnaman, WR/KR, BYU

American team, No. 13

Trinnaman had 52 catches for 626 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Cougars after transferring from Snow College.

East-West Shrine Game

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, Florida)

Salesi Uhatafe, OG, Utah

West team, No. 74

Uhatafe earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior playing left guard and started 38 games in his Utes career.

Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State

West team, No. 87

The two-time All-American finished his Wildcats career with 123 receptions for 1,613 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Weber State.

Senior Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 27, 12:30 p.m., NFL Network

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Darren Carrington II, WR, Utah

South team, No. 89

Carrington earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors with 70 receptions for 980 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season at Utah as a graduate transfer from Oregon.

Luke Falk, QB, Washington State (Logan High)

North team, No. 4

Falk was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection at Washington State and threw for 14,485 yards, 119 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in his college career.

Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

South team, No. 11

Fitts had 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three years at Utah despite dealing with injuries for much of the past two years.

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

North team, No. 26

Johnson was a consensus All-American as a senior at WSU and broke the program record with 42 career pass breakups, in addition to 172 tackles and six interceptions as a Wildcat.

Fred Warner, OLB, BYU

North team, No. 4

Warner had a career-best 87 tackles as a senior captain and finished his BYU career with 264 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.