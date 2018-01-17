Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who served as second counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson, responded Wednesday to questions and comments from Latter-day Saints "regarding how I feel now that I am no longer a counselor in the First Presidency."

In a Facebook post on his profile, Elder Uchtdorf told members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, "I am just fine."

"My friends, let us work together on the task at hand — to help all of God’s children know that He has a plan for them and to let them know they can find true joy in the gospel of Jesus Christ," Elder Uchtdorf wrote.

Following is the full message shared by Elder Uchdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles:

"In the last couple of days, I have seen countless comments on social media and have heard many questions regarding how I feel now that I am no longer a counselor in the First Presidency. I appreciate your concern for my welfare, but I assure you, I’m just fine.

"I love and support the First Presidency, and I am thrilled to again more closely associate with the other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

"Just after being called to the First Presidency in 2008, I delivered a talk in general conference titled “Lift Where You Stand.” During that address, I discussed the importance of seeing every calling we receive—no matter what it is—as an opportunity to strengthen and bless others and become what Heavenly Father wants us to become. I could give that talk again today and the words I shared would be just as relevant.

"Just a few days ago, Harriet and I spoke to the young people of the Church and made specific reference to how we cannot connect the dots in our lives looking forward. We can only do so looking backward. In hindsight, each of us will see how the dots connect in our lives on a more elevated, spiritual level.

"One of my favorite quotes comes from President Gordon B. Hinckley, who said the following: 'Your obligation is as serious in your sphere of responsibility as is my obligation in my sphere. No calling in this Church is small or of little consequence. All of us in the pursuit of our duty touch the lives of others.'

"My friends, let us work together on the task at hand — to help all of God’s children know that He has a plan for them and to let them know they can find true joy in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

"I know that God is in charge. HE is at the helm. HE wants us to serve wherever we are in this beautiful worldwide Church. No matter where we are on this planet and to whichever calling we are assigned, let us do our best to serve God and our fellowman."