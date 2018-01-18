SALT LAKE CITY — If running back Raleek Brown accepts a scholarship offer to play football for BYU, the earliest he would suit up for the Cougars is 2022.

While that isn't unusual for players to have a belated beginning at BYU because of missions, Brown's delay would be for another reason.

The standout playmaker from Stockton, California, isn't scheduled to graduate from high school for another four years.

Despite only being 14 years old, Brown recently received an offer from Kalani Sitake's staff, according to his social media accounts.

I hear it’s really hard to get a scholarship offer in High School so I know Im really blessed to get my first offer in the 8th Grade From BYU! I give all the glory to God, BYU Coaching staff & my squad #MaluFitness #MLU7on7 #Pala #LevelUp #StocktonStandUp #TeamJesus #GoCougs🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/CScJ6SOnA0 — Raleek Brown (@raleek2) January 17, 2018

Brown's athleticism, elusiveness and field vision are on full display in this highlight video:

Brown didn't divulge what he told BYU coaches, but his Twitter background photo includes a BYU football logo and a shot of Cougar players in uniform along with one picture of him in his Vikings football gear.

A follow-up tweet revealed that Brown is pumped to have received an offer at such an early age.

Mannn I’m too excited to sleep but I got to get some 😴 for school!! Goodnight Twitter and GoCougs #BYU💯 — Raleek Brown (@raleek2) January 17, 2018

Brown isn't the only player to receive an offer at such an early age. In 2016, defensive lineman Sione Lolohea of Maui, Hawaii, became the youngest prospect to ever get an offer from BYU. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive lineman is now a sophomore.

(h/t CougarBoard.com)