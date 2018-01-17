There is more to college recruiting than the pitch and art of sales, according to Fesi Sitake. It takes a connectivity.

Sitake isn't yet in his 30s and has joined BYU's coaching staff as part of a rebuild of an offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Because of his age, he will be much closer to the age of high school football players in their teens than others on the staff.

Corner Canyon quarterback Zach Wilson, who originally committed to Boise State but just enrolled at BYU after signing with the Cougars in December, said Fesi Sitake was the first college recruiter to approach him and continued to keep in touch with him after he committed to the Broncos. Wilson says his relationship with Sitake was very strong and he even gave him advice during the past season on his options and what was going on.

"I like that Fesi is on BYU's staff," Wilson told me a few weeks ago.

Fesi said people can say what they want about how he recruits, but he has his own set of operations and it is very simple. "I can't speak to my ability to recruit, I'll leave it to other guys. If Zach wants to say that, I'm fine with it and I love that guy.

"But I don't want to be a guy who knows how to craft his words. I just want to be sincere in my approach. It's the nature of the business that you have to recruit, but I don't want to be known as a great recruiter if that means I draw people in because of my words and say the right things. There are great ones out there and I don't have anything against them.

"I just want to be genuine and real with guys. I just hope guys value and appreciate any relationship I have with them."