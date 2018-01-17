After a tough loss against Pacific, the men's basketball team rebounded against lesser WCC foes Pepperdine and Santa Clara. Matt and I discuss what, if anything, these wins mean for the Cougars. Last week, we said TJ Haws needed to step up, and he did. Also on the show: a historic win for men's volleyball, Taysom Hill blocks a punt, and football recruiting struggles.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/