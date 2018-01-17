Jeff Chiu, AP
BYU guard Elijah Bryant (3) and forward Luke Worthington (41) celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
After a tough loss against Pacific, the men's basketball team rebounded against lesser WCC foes Pepperdine and Santa Clara. Matt and I discuss what, if anything, these wins mean for the Cougars. Last week, we said TJ Haws needed to step up, and he did. Also on the show: a historic win for men's volleyball, Taysom Hill blocks a punt, and football recruiting struggles.

