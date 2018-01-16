I feel bad for him, bad for us, but particularly him. He was having fun competing.

SALT LAKE CITY — While the Utah Jazz are preparing to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, locker room leader Thabo Sefolosha will be back in Salt Lake City.

After meeting with his agent and weighing his options, Sefolosha has elected to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL in his right knee.

The surgery is likely season-ending for the 13th-year pro. Team physician Dr. Travis Maak will perform the procedure on Jan. 17.

Sefolosha, 33, was averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 steals in 38 games on 49.2 percent shooting. His scoring average was the best since the 2008-09 season, while also providing mentorship and lockdown defense. His opinion was as valuable as anyone’s on the team, and he even delivered pregame speeches.

“I feel bad for him, bad for us, but particularly him because I think he was really enjoying,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “He was having fun competing.”

Sefolosha was spotted at Vivint Arena during Monday’s loss to Indiana in a leg brace, and his teammates and the coaching staff are certainly missing his presence already.

He suffered the injury during the second quarter of Friday’s 99-88 loss in Charlotte.

“It’s definitely tough when you lose a guy like that who plays his butt off, knows so much and gives his all,” said Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.