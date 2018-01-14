SALT LAKE CITY — Two days after Christmas, new Utah Jazz signee Naz Mitrou-Long walked out of the visitor’s locker room in Oracle Arena to a familiar face.

His former Iowa State teammate Georges Niang, a member of the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, stood outside waiting for him with family and friends.

Little did they know at the time that less than a month later, one would be replacing the other’s role in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz have now signed Niang to a two-way deal, just one day after waiving Mitrou-Long.

Former @CycloneMBB star Georges Niang came to watch his former Iowa State teammate Naz Mitrou-Long tonight at the Jazz-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/8o7VsRk1kL — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 28, 2017

Niang is Iowa State’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer and a two-time All-American. In 2016, Niang won the Karl Malone award as the nation’s top power forward.

Obviously, Malone is a legendary Jazz star and one of the greatest players in NBA history so that’s another connection.

In 26 games for the Warriors, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Niang averages 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists at forward. He was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the 2016 NBA Draft with the 50th pick, but was waived after his rookie season.

Mitrou-Long appeared in one game as a Jazzman, logging a 3-pointer in a minute against Denver on Dec. 26. The 24-year-old guard averages 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Stars.

"It was time well spent I learned a bunch from being around the team in general," Mitrou-Long told the Deseret News. "I loved it and will take what I learned, work hard and turn this dream (into) a reality. I appreciate the Jazz organization for providing the opportunity."