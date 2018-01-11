Chris Carlson, AP
Utah guard Christian Popoola, left, fouls UCLA guard Kris Wilkes during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. UCLA won 83-64. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
FINAL SCORE
UCLA
83
UTAH
64
After playing two close games against ranked Arizona and Arizona State, the Utah Utes got hammered by the unranked UCLA Bruins Thursday night 83-64.

The turning point: With the teams tied at 5 just 90 seconds into the game, the Bruins went on an 11-0 run and the Utes never got closer than three points the rest of the way as UCLA dominated the second half.

3 keys:

  • UCLA finished 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point line while Utah went just 7 of 26.
  • The Bruins had just eight turnovers while the Utes finished with 13.
  • Four UCLA players finished in double figures while the Utes had just two.

Utes almanac: 10-6, Lost 3

The hero: Aaron Holiday led the Bruins with 20 points, six assists and a rebound.

Next up: at USC (10-6), Sunday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. MT

On deck: vs Washington (12-4), Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. MT

