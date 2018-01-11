After playing two close games against ranked Arizona and Arizona State, the Utah Utes got hammered by the unranked UCLA Bruins Thursday night 83-64.

The turning point: With the teams tied at 5 just 90 seconds into the game, the Bruins went on an 11-0 run and the Utes never got closer than three points the rest of the way as UCLA dominated the second half.

3 keys:

UCLA finished 12 of 23 from behind the 3-point line while Utah went just 7 of 26.

The Bruins had just eight turnovers while the Utes finished with 13.

Four UCLA players finished in double figures while the Utes had just two.

Utes almanac:

10-6, Lost 3

The hero: Aaron Holiday led the Bruins with 20 points, six assists and a rebound.

Next up: at USC (10-6), Sunday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. MT

On deck: vs Washington (12-4), Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. MT