If you’re not pumped for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea or stoked to hit the slopes now that the greatest snow on earth is finally piling up on Utah’s mountains, this amazing video should do the trick.

Even if you're not a skier, it's worth the click. Amazing is an appropriate adjective for the video of a daredevil skier, Tom Wallisch, who pulls off a series of breathtaking stunts — vaulting off of rooftops, skiing down stairs, using creative jumps (a dump truck, for instance) — to navigate his way through Nelson, B.C., a small town in the Canadian Rockies.

The video was made to pay tribute to the late Quebec extreme skier Jean-Philippe Auclair.

"It was very, very cool the way it all came together," video producer Mitchell Scott told CBC News.

Warning: Do not try what you see in this video in your hometown.

Speaking of daring skiers, Valentin Delluc soared down a glacier in France for the heck of it. Oh, and he did it a night. And, yes, he really soared. Check it out:

Valentin Delluc, combining his passion for skiing and flying, completed a stunning speedride down a huge glacier in France. With an LED attached to his wing, the 25-year-old lit up the night sky of Avoriaz and the glacier of Bossons in the ski resort of Chamonix pic.twitter.com/YZzow72zOp — TIME (@TIME) January 11, 2018

Ready to ski now? If so, this link to Ski Utah's website keeps an updated total of ski resort totals.

Mitchell! Madness! Meltdown!

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell's excellent defensive play on Wizards sharpshooter Bradley Beal helped Utah preserve a much-needed 107-104 win at Washington on Wednesday night. Mitchell admitted he blew his assignment, though, but recovered just in time to force Beal to awkwardly pass the ball before putting up a game-tying attempt.

"I saw Mitchell stumble, so I tried to get it up as quick as possible," Beal said. “But he did a really good job of recovering. He would have blocked it. There was nobody to pass it to after that and I had already jumped. I couldn’t touch it, that would have been a travel. That is that.”

A popular NBA blog marveled at how quickly Mitchell recovered on the play.

Rodney Hood smacking a phone out of a Washington fan's hand on his way to the locker room after being ejected following his second technical foul was another popular topic from this game.

put rodney hood in the hall of fame literally right this instant pic.twitter.com/609CWD44fi — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 11, 2018

In a louder meltdown, ESPN human megaphone Stephen A. Smith blasted the Wizards for losing to the Jazz.

"I'm sick of these people," Smith screamed. "What the (heck) are you doing losing to the Utah Jazz without Rudy Gobert!?"

(Turning your volume down — or off — might enhance your enjoyment of this clip.)

More links ...

Trey Burke doesn't seem as bitter toward the Jazz anymore

Former Salt Lake Buzz great Denny Hocking hired as manager of Seattle’s Class-A team

Some Winter Olympic cities might become too warm in the future to host the Games. (Spoiler: Salt Lake City's freezing temps appear to be safe)

And finally, the weekend planner ...

FRIDAY

Skiing: Visa Freestyle International at Deer Valley; Utah Invitational at Snowbasin

NBA: Jazz at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies at Wichita, 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Westminster vs. Regis, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Westminster vs. Regis, 5:30 p.m.; Utah vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics: Cal at BYU, 7 p.m.

Men’s volleyball: BYU at Ball State, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

ECHL: Grizzlies at Wichita, 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Weber State at North Dakota, 1 p.m., Dixie State at Notre Dame de Namur, 4 p.m.; SLCC at Snow, 5 p.m.; SUU vs. NAU, 5 p.m.; Utah State at Nevada, 6 p.m.; Utah Valley vs. Chicago State, 7 p.m.; Westminster vs. Chadron State, 7:30 p.m.; BYU at Santa Clara, 8 p.m.

Women’s basketball: UVU at Chicago State, 1 p.m.; BYU vs. Santa Clara, 2 p.m.; Utah State vs. Nevada, 2 p.m.; Weber State vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m.; Dixie State at Notre Dame de Namur, 2 p.m.; SLCC at Snow, 3 p.m.; SUU at NAU, 5 p.m.; Westminster vs. Chadron State, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics: Utah State at Bowling Green, noon

Men’s volleyball: BYU at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Skiing: Utah hosts Utah Invitational at Snowbasin

SUNDAY

Men’s basketball: Utah at USC, 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Utah vs. USC, noon

Gymnastics: Utah vs. UCLA/Stanford/Washington, 3 p.m., at Reno (Elevate The Stage)

Skiing: Utah Invitational at Snowbasin

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody