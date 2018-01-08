SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could potentially be a landing spot for Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Nikola Mirotic.

Mirotic, 26, is reportedly “intrigued” by coach Quin Snyder and the Jazz organization for their ability to maximize offensive talent, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Utah Jazz are among the many squads in discussion to shake things up. Teams have until 1 p.m. MT on Feb. 8 to make a move. That’s exactly 30 days.

The 6-foot-10, 238-pound forward is averaging a career-best 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent from beyond the arc in his fourth season. He has a team option of $12.5 million next season and can’t be traded until Jan. 15 or without his permission, per terms of his contract.

Things allegedly went sour between Mirotic and the team after how the organization responded to his fight with teammate Bobby Portis, which left him hospitalized.

Wojnarowski also reports that teams are targeting the availability of Alec Burks so the Jazz may have an interesting month ahead.