The Utah Runnin' Utes came up just short in their upset bid against the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils Sunday night at the Huntsman Center, falling 80-77.

The turning point: With the game tied and just 21.7 seconds remaining, Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell was fouled, made two free throws, and a Justin Bibbins 3-point attempt for a Utah win rimmed out.

3 keys:

The Sun Devils made six more field goals on 17 more attempts, thanks to a 12-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

The Utes countered by getting in the bonus early in the second half and making nine more free throws on the night.

Both teams made eight 3-pointers on the night, but the Sun Devils made five in the second half while the Utes made four.

Utes almanac:

10-5 (2-2 Pac-12), lost 2

The hero: While Mitchell made the key free throws and finished with six points, Shannon Evans caught fire in the second half and led ASU with 22 points. Kodi Justice added 20. Justin Bibbins and Sedrick Barefield combined for 43 points to lead Utah. David Collette had 16 and was big down the stretch.

Next up: at UCLA (12-4), Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: at USC (11-5), Sunday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. MST