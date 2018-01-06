Guard Raul Neto will reportedly become guaranteed to remain with the Utah Jazz for the rest of the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning that the Jazz will guarantee Neto's contract in advance of the Jan. 10 deadline to waive him. Essentially that deadline is Jan. 7, as it takes 48 hours for players to clear waivers and if teams were to not guarantee a non-guaranteed deal, players would have to have cleared waivers by Jan. 10.

According to Basketball Insiders, Neto will end up making just over $1.47 million this season.

The move isn't much of a surprise, as Neto was a steadying presence off the bench during the first quarter of the season, averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest.

The third-year guard out of Brazil has missed the last 12 games, however, because of concussion symptoms and a knee injury, both of which he sustained in the same sequence Dec. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given the nonguaranteed contract he had entering the season, there was a level of uncertainty about whether or not he would be on the roster, but he and Royce O'Neale were retained while Joel Bolomboy was waived.