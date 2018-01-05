If you didn't know that nukes could be launched at the press of a button, now you do.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded barbs this week over the power and efficiency of their respective "nuclear buttons." Those nuclear buttons, the two claimed, could launch a nuclear attack on an opposing country in a moment's notice.

The scuffle started when Kim Jong Un, in his annual New Year's Day speech earlier this week, asserted the country's authority as a global nuclear power and stated his intention to "focus on mass-producing nuclear warheads."

"The United States can never fight a war against me and our state," he said in his speech, according to The Washington Post. "It should properly know that the whole territory of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office, and this is just a reality, not a threat."

Trump did not take too kindly to North Korea's message. A few days later, he responded with a statement of his own he posted on Twitter.

In his statement, Trump insisted that he, too, has a nuclear button.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'" Trump wrote. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

However, there is no such thing as a "nuclear button" on Trump's desk. He does, though, have the power to launch a nuclear attack if he thought it was necessary.

According to CNN, quoting author Garrett Graff, "there's no check or balance in the system about whether it's 'valid' to start a nuclear war. There's no second voice, like the defense secretary or chairman of Joint Chiefs, that has to OK a launch."

Check out these 12 political cartoons on nuclear warfare and more below.