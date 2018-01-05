PROVO — Timpview football coach Cary Whittingham informed administrators Thursday of his decision to resign his post as head coach of the highly successful program.

Whittingham compiled an impressive 63-14 record during his six years at the helm and led the T-Birds to three state championships from 2012-14. He spent several years as an assistant at Timpview before replacing Louis Wong as the head coach.

"We are extremely grateful for the years of service Cary has provided the school and football program," said Timpview principal Dr. Fidel Montero. "He's one of the most successful coaches in the state and beyond that we're really grateful for the relationships he's built with young men, parents and the Timpview community. So we're going to miss him."

Whittingham came to the decision after his annual end-of-the-season meeting, with Montero stating, "We assessed the season and talked about the future, and I could tell he was thinking about how much longer he wanted to continue, and he stated he was thinking of retiring. So it wasn't a big surprise when we were informed."

Whittingham's decision to resign was entirely his, according to Montero.

"It was a personal decision. We talked extensively because you obviously don't want to lose a coach like Cary," Montero said. "He came to that decision himself, so we're going to be supportive of that, but hopefully I can convince him to stay involved one way or another. But I'm happy for him. He's done so much good here, and it's a good thing for him to step down on his own terms."

Whittingham prepped at Provo High before playing linebacker at BYU from 1981-85. He is the brother of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham did not immediately respond to the Deseret News' request for comment.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney