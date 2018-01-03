Is Real Salt Lake opening up a Spanish pipeline?

Six months and a day after signing defender Marcelo Silva, RSL has reached a deal with forward Alfredo Ortuno. Both players are natives of Spain and both players had played in top-flight La Liga and second-tier La Liga 2.

Silva earned a starting spot at center back for RSL this season while Ortuno will have to battle for playing time in a crowded front line.

“He has a proven track record of scoring goals at a high level in Spain,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a news release. “We believe he can come in, challenge the status quo and continue to push to make our team better.”

The 26-year-old has been a professional player since 2008 — almost all of it in the Spanish second division. He has scored 41 goals in 141 matches during his career. He's played for 12 different teams, most recently for Cadiz, where he helped his team to a fifth-place finish.

RSL used Targeted Allocation Money to acquire the striker, who will join the team in the preseason, pending acceptance of his ITC and visa.

“I’m very happy to be signing with Real Salt Lake and very excited to live in America,” Ortuño said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player in a challenging environment.”