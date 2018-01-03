Funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Friday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. MST. It will be open to the public ages eight and older. A public viewing open to all ages will take place Thursday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

President Monson died from causes incident to age on Jan. 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City at the age of 90. He was the 16th president in the 187-year history of the Church and served as its president since Feb. 3, 2008.

Those who attend the funeral services at the Conference Center (which can accommodate 21,000 people) must be in their seats no later than 11:30 a.m. Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating with large-screen viewing of the proceedings will be offered in the adjacent Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

The funeral services will be broadcast live via MormonNewsroom.org, mormontabernaclechoir.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), KSL TV, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and on the Church satellite system. In addition, audio broadcasts will air on KSL Radio and BYU Radio.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on the President Monson Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Church’s General Missionary Fund at give.lds.org/monson.