So will the Supreme Court now force a doctor to perform an abortion, even if he or she is morally opposed to it? Or perhaps, once euthanasia is legalized, a medical technician can be fired or even imprisoned for not injecting what is determined an undesirable person with a terminal drug. Jurisprudence has already proven that it can’t tell the difference between pulling the plug on a brain-dead individual and allowing an invalid to starve to death.

The vast majority of the Supreme Court jurists are nothing more than knee-jerk reactionaries who go off in whatever direction their knee is pointed. Of the whole lot, this group has neither the spiritual nor intellectual capacity to make moral decisions for other individuals, yet they will do so. Solomon, they are not.

Bruce Nieveen

Riverton