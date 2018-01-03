SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at noon in the Conference Center on Temple Square, according to an LDS Church news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

President Monson died from causes incident to age on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. He served for nearly 10 years as the 16th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older. A public viewing open to all ages will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

Those who attend the funeral services at the Conference Center, which seats 21,000 people, must be in their seats no later than 11:30 a.m.

Seating will be open and on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating with large-screen viewing of the proceedings will be offered in the adjacent Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

The funeral services will be broadcast live via KSL-TV, the KSL-TV app, MormonNewsroom.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish and Portuguese), BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and on the church satellite system. In addition, audio broadcasts will air on KSL Radio and BYU Radio.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on the President Monson Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Church’s General Missionary Fund at give.lds.org/monson.