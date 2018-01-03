The Utah Jazz will hold a moment of silence before Wednesday night's game against New Orleans in honor of President Thomas S. Monson, who died Tuesday night at his home.

The Jazz released this thoughtful statement about a respected church leader and longtime fan of the NBA team:

"The Larry and Gail Miller Family and the Utah Jazz organization express their heartfelt sympathy at the passing of President Thomas S. Monson. His lifelong service and his impact on the world will always be remembered. He was an example of pure service, always looking after those in need, including our family as he provided comfort by visiting Larry, another West High boy, many times during his long illness.

"We are honored to have had a close relationship with him and will miss him. The Jazz will honor President Monson, a loyal fan, with a moment of silence before tonight’s game as a tribute to his leadership through the years."

Here's a fun story about an interaction President Monson had with Jerry Sloan during a Jazz game 10 years ago.