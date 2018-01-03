SALT LAKE CITY — In light of the recent death of President Thomas S. Monson, we remember one of our favorite moments with the beloved prophet.

President Monson shared a story in his April 2008 general conference address “Examples of Righteousness” about a time when he noticed a young boy was copying his actions during the general session of a stake conference they were attending.

“I decided to put him to the test. I looked squarely at him, certain I had his attention, and then I wiggled my ears,” President Monson said, demonstrating the skill. “He made a vain attempt to do the same, but I had him!”

Watch the video here.

