President Henry B. Eyring and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who served as first and second counselor to President Thomas S. Monson in the First Presidency, released the following statement in the hours after he died at his home on Jan. 2, 2018:

“President Thomas S. Monson was a mighty Prophet of God and we are honored to have served by his side these past 10 years. His far-reaching and multi-faceted ministry touched the lives of people from all walks of life in remarkable ways. As a result, President Monson’s legacy will continue to be an influence for good in the lives of countless individuals and families for generations to come. To his family, we extend our most sincere condolences and love.”