President Henry B. Eyring and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who served as first and second counselor to President Thomas S. Monson in the First Presidency, released the following statement in the hours after he died at his home on Jan. 2, 2018:

“President Thomas S. Monson was a mighty Prophet of God and we are honored to have served by his side these past 10 years. His far-reaching and multi-faceted ministry touched the lives of people from all walks of life in remarkable ways. As a result, President Monson’s legacy will continue to be an influence for good in the lives of countless individuals and families for generations to come. To his family, we extend our most sincere condolences and love.”

The following tribute to President Monson was provided by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 2:

"We, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unitedly express our sincere sense of loss at the passing of President Thomas Spencer Monson. He was our prophet, our leader, our brother, and our dear friend.

"President Monson lived an exceptional life of service. He served as an apostle for more than 54 years, the last ten years of which were as the President of the Church. From his earliest days of Church service to the very end of his faithful ministry, he never failed to bear witness, in word and deed, of the truth of the restored gospel and of the divinity of the Lord Jesus Christ.

"We will miss his wisdom, his leadership, his meaningful example, and his loving kindness. However, we rejoice in his reunion with his beloved Frances, with other family members who have gone before, and with the prophets of God who preceded him in death, with whom he now stands. As his fellow servants, we echo the words of the Master, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of thy Lord” (Matthew 25:21)."