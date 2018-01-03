Brandon Gurney joins the podcast to discuss a lackluster BYU football recruiting class, the current QB situation, the hiring of Jeff Grimes, and whether the men’s basketball team is overachieving. Matt and I then talk about Cougars making significant impacts in the NFL, what the Saint Mary’s loss means to BYU’s tourney chances, and we break down the recent football coaching staff changes.

