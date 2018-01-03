In a video produced about his life, President Thomas S. Monson expressed his desire to be an instrument in the Lord's hands.

"The sweetest experience I know in life is to feel a prompting and act upon it and later find out that it was the fulfillment of someone’s prayer or someone’s need," he said. "And I always want the Lord to know that if He needs an errand run, Tom Monson will run that errand for Him."

President Monson's spent his life fulfilling errand after errand for the Lord. The following is a timeline of his life.