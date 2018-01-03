SALT LAKE CITY — As news of LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson's death broke late Tuesday night, social media was flooded with tender tributes and thoughtful words from people expressing gratitude for his leadership, example and faithful lifelong service.

Former MLB pitcher Jeremy Guthrie expressed his love for President Monson in this tweet.

A prophet of God has passed away tonight. I'm so grateful for the lifetime of service that President Thomas Spencer Monson shared w/the world. Words can't express how he blessed my life through his example & teachings. I love him & will miss him. #CTR — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) January 3, 2018

When Jimmer Fredette replied that he couldn't "say it any better," Guthrie added this thought.

Thanks Jimmer. I will forever hear his talks and teachings echo in my mind. President Monson in speaking, inspired everyone to be a more dedicated follower of Jesus. We are so blessed to have lived during his ministry. 🙏🏽 — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) January 3, 2018

BYU-Pathway President Clark Gilbert tweeted themes recalled from recent talks by President Monson.

He taught us to rescue the one, be on the Lord’s errand, read the Book of Mormon, & Decade of Decisions #ToTheRescue https://t.co/PCdG2rx3fO — Clark G. Gilbert (@ClarkGilbert) January 3, 2018

While most tweets and Facebook posts offered simple "we will miss you" or "rest in peace" messages, others shared memories and favorite quotes.

"Never let a problem to be solved become more important that a person to be loved" - President Thomas S. Monson — Brenden (@BrendenElwood) January 3, 2018

President Gordon B. Hinckley & President Thomas S. Monson were the prophets I grew up singing about in primary 😭. It was Monson who announced the missionary age which affected me. It was him we taught our investigators about when they asked “who is the prophet today?” 💔 — George Ngatuvai (@ceeowwcee) January 3, 2018

President Thomas S. Monson is reuniting with his sweet sweet wife! He was such a great leader so humble, and kind. Thank you for your service in the @LDSchurch ! 💙🙏🏼 — marisa golding (@MarisaJane_OLN) January 3, 2018

My favorite President Monson photo. Thanks for your decades of service and example of kindness to all.



Honored to have sustained you as our Prophet ❤️. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zypk5z032T — Papa Ostler (@Papa_Ostler) January 3, 2018

President Monson was a wonderful example, and whenever he spoke, the Savior’s love radiated. I am so grateful for his counsel and for the blessing of hearing his words. He was God’s chosen prophet, and he will be greatly missed. Thank you, President Monson. — Victoria Meza (@tablegirl1) January 3, 2018

“Unless we lose ourselves in service to others, there is little purpose to our own lives.”



-President Thomas S. Monson



1927-2018 pic.twitter.com/LQ2H6wlYrh — Jared BK Hamilton (@Jaredbkhamilton) January 3, 2018

President Thomas S. Monson taught me to never postpone a prompting and the meaning of service. #WeThankTheeOGod #RIP — Theron Anderson (@theronbyu) January 3, 2018

Thank you, President Thomas S. Monson. Your teachings have been the lighthouse that have guided me through all of the dark times in my life. I am eternally grateful for your guidance. 💖 — tau (@trizaldarriaga) January 3, 2018

Oh what a joyful reunion President Thomas S. Monson must have had with his wife. Forever grateful for his kind messages and service throughout the church, and throughout the world. — Mollie (@gollyitsmollie) January 3, 2018

Rip president Thomas S Monson 💜 you became prophet around when I was baptized into the LDS church and I’ll forever cherish your inspiring words. Thankyou. — p a i g e 🌞 (@paigewrobel) January 3, 2018

Whenever President Monson speaks at General conference, I always feel he is speaking to me directly. He loves the Lord and has taught me how to love the Lord. Love you President Monson. pic.twitter.com/gs5MsrjL6C — miracle eze (@miracleeze6) January 3, 2018

One man remembered shaking President Monson's hand at a Scouting event.