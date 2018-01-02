No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball opens the 2018 season a home, hosting No. 13 Loyola-Chicago and No. 6 Lewis.

The Cougars will face the Ramblers on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. MST, followed by the Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

Additionally, UC Irvine will travel to Elaine Michaelis Court to compete against Lewis on Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m., and Loyola-Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Loyola-Chicago

BYU faces the Ramblers for the 10th time on Friday with the Cougars holding a 5-4 advantage in the overall series history. Loyola-Chicago won the last matchup a season ago in four sets in Chicago. BYU is a perfect 2-0 against the Ramblers when playing at the Smith Fieldhouse, including beating the then-defending national champions to begin the 2016 season.

No. 6 Lewis

The Cougars are 14-3 all-time against Lewis. BYU swept the Flyers in last season’s meeting and has won the past two matchups. The Cougars are 8-1 when playing Lewis at home, but the Flyers won the last meeting in Provo in five sets. BYU will compete against Lewis again later in the season as part of the Outrigger Resorts Invitational.

Admission is free for the 4:30 p.m. matches featuring UC Irvine and Lewis/Loyola-Chicago on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s match featuring BYU and Loyola-Chicago will be televised live nationally on BYUtv. All three other matches during the weekend will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Live stats will also be available for all matches. Links can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.