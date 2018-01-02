WOODS CROSS — Utah's newest entry into semi-professional soccer will be holding tryouts this week

The Utah Saints FC, who will play their games at Woods Cross High School, is holding tryouts on Jan. 5-7 at Let's Play Soccer (2250 South 850 West, Woods Cross). A $45 fee is required; all participants will receive a Saints T-shirt.

USFC will play in the United Premier Soccer League, which is in the fifth tier of U.S. men's soccer. Real Salt Lake is at the top with fellow Utah clubs Real Monarch SLC (second-tier USL) and BYU (fourth-tier) below them.

Founded by Andres Pena, the team's name, colors (yellow and black) and crest (focusing on an elk) harken to the state's heritage. Despite the team's name, the Saints are not a religious-based team — it's just a nod to the pioneers who settled the valley.

Pena, who is also the team's president, coach and sometimes training goalkeeper, said he's just "living his dream" and looking to promote soccer in Davis County.