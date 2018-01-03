With the National Football League regular season having come to a close, several former BYU players produced memorable moments, including rookies Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill.

"After a slow start to the season, Jamaal really came on late in the year and was one of the top running backs in the NFL down the stretch. With injuries to Packers running backs Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones, as well as an injury to star QB Aaron Rodgers, Jamaal become the focal point of the Packers’ offense," wrote Robby McCombs. "For the season, Jamaal had 556 rushing yards for 4 TD’s and 0 fumbles, and added 25 receptions for 262 yards and 2 TD’s. Jamaal was number six in rushing yards for rookies, and was the only one of those six without a fumble. Jamaal had two games with multiple TD’s, and had over 20 carries in 4 of the Packers final 8 games.

Former BYU defensive star Ziggy Ansah recorded six sacks over the final two games of the season for the Detroit Lions.

"Talk about contract pushes. Ansah had two sacks Sunday and six in his last two games to reach double digits for the second time in his career," wrote Dave Birkett in the Detroit Free Press. "Ansah easily could have had two more sacks Sunday as he dominated right tackle Justin McCray. He didn’t fare well against the best left tackles on the Lions’ schedule, but given the dearth of pass rushers available in free agency, the Lions might have to franchise him at around $18 million for 2018."

