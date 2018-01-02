SALT LAKE CITY — Gary Andersen is coming home.

Andersen, a former University of Utah football player and assistant coach, is returning to Kyle Whittingham's staff.

The Salt Lake City native, who surprisingly left his position as Oregon State head coach during the 2017 season, will act as an associate head coach and defensive assistant. He will begin his third stint at Utah as the 10th assistant coach on Jan. 9, when the NCAA allows football staffs to expand.

"Were looking forward to Gary rejoining our staff," Whittingham said in a press release. "Gary brings a wealth of high-level coaching experience to the program, including serving as the head coach at two Power 5 schools. During his previous time on our staff, he developed some of the best defensive linemen in Utah history. In addition, he is an excellent recruiter and motivator and understands what it takes to win at this level."

This will be Andersen's 12th season at Utah. Since leaving the Utes, he has been the head coach at Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14) and Oregon State (2015-17).

Andersen was the defensive coordinator at Utah in his last stint. His first job with the Utes was as a defensive line coach from 1997-2002 under then head coach Ron McBride. He was an assistant from 2001-02 before briefly leaving to be head coach at SUU in 2003 and then returning to Whittingham's staff in 2004.

"Returning to the Utah football family is something my wife Stacey and I are very excited about," said Andersen. "Having an opportunity to coach at your alma mater is somewhat unusual and having the opportunity to do it again is certainly special. Kyle Whittingham is a great coach and I look forward to working alongside him again. I am fired up to meet the players and go to work."