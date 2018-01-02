SALT LAKE CITY — As the holiday season comes to an end and the working world returns to the office after a long weekend, the BYUtv sketch comedy show "Studio C" has a new video that parodies something many people do on their time off — watch Netflix.

Titled "The 5 Stages of Netflix," the skit portrays cast member Jason Gray sitting on the couch watching Netflix. After he is confronted with a screen that reads "Are you still watching?," he goes through five stages that mirror the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — and then back to denial.

You can watch the video here.

