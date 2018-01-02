Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers have far surpassed expectations this season based on where they were picked in the 2017 NBA draft, but where would they get selected if teams could have a do-over?

Sports Illustrated's Chris Johnson and Jeremy Woo conducted a re-draft of the 2017 lottery, and both Mitchell and Kuzma were "taken." Mitchell was selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers (who took Lonzo Ball in real life. Kuzma was taken by the Lakers with the 27th pick), while Kuzma went No. 10 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers (Zach Collins was the real choice).

Although the Jazz didn't technically select Mitchell with the No. 13 pick, only getting him in a trade with the Denver Nuggets, the writers gave the Jazz that choice in the redraft and they took Malik Monk, who went No. 11 to the Charlotte Hornets in real life.

With the first overall pick, the redrafters took Jayson Tatum at No. 1 for Philadelphia, who really went No. 3 to the Boston Celtics. The real No. 1 pick, Markelle Fultz, slipped to No. 4 and the Phoenix Suns in the redraft.

Joe Ingles prefers 'The Bachelor' over American football

With the College Football Playoff semifinals set for Monday night, Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles of Australia was asked on Twitter Monday afternoon if he follows American football.

Just over 30 minutes later, Ingles responded with a thumbs down emoji. Five hours later, while the Alabama Crimson Tide were taking on the Clemson Tigers in the second semifinal, Ingles indicated on Twitter that he was watching 'The Bachelor' instead of football.

@Joeingles7 do you follow American football? — Corey Haas (@HaasCorey) January 1, 2018

The Bachelor 😂😂😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) January 2, 2018

You're watching the bachelor when the BCS playoffs are on?? — Calvin Taylor (@c_taylor_5) January 2, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Monday was a pretty quiet night in the NBA with just four games, but the evening did produce one highlight with local connections.

In the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors' game against the Milwaukee Bucks, former University of Utah star guard Delon Wright made one of his signature moves to the basket and came up with an off-balance finish after being fouled by Thon Maker.

The video: