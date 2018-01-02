The recent calendar year included some true oddities, such as Serena Williams winning the Australian Open while pregnant, and Mississippi State shocking Connecticut in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

But nothing in 2017 was more unreal than Donovan Mitchell making Jazz fans forget Gordon Hayward overnight.

Mitchell spent 1½ hours at Fashion Place Mall, last week, signing autographs and snapping photos with fans. Weird. That’s exactly how long Hayward seriously considered staying in Utah after the season ended.

