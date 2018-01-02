Eric Woodyard, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell poses for a picture with fans behind him during an event to meet the NBA rookie at Stance Socks at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

The recent calendar year included some true oddities, such as Serena Williams winning the Australian Open while pregnant, and Mississippi State shocking Connecticut in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

But nothing in 2017 was more unreal than Donovan Mitchell making Jazz fans forget Gordon Hayward overnight.

Mitchell spent 1½ hours at Fashion Place Mall, last week, signing autographs and snapping photos with fans. Weird. That’s exactly how long Hayward seriously considered staying in Utah after the season ended.

More RockOn

Brad Rock
Brad Rock has been a sports columnist at the Deseret News since 1994.
