The NFL playoff field is set, and 20 players with Utah ties will be on this year's postseason rosters.

That is five fewer players than the 25 with local ties that made playoff rosters last season, and 26 percent of the 77 locals currently in the NFL made the postseason. Thirteen are on active rosters, with three on injured reserve and four on practice squads.

The University of Utah is best represented, with 11 former Utes on NFL playoff rosters. BYU has five former players in the postseason, while Utah State and Southern Utah each have one. Two athletes who once played at Snow College also dot a postseason roster.

Five Utah high schools are also represented in this year's playoffs, including two players from Bingham High and one each from American Fork, Jordan, Layton and Syracuse.

Here's a look at each of those with local ties on NFL playoff rosters, by team, beginning in the AFC.

AFC No. 1 seed: New England Patriots

— Eric Rowe, CB, Utah

Rowe has missed time due to injury in his second year with New England and has played in eight games, with three starts, and registered 15 tackles and two pass deflections.

— Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU

Van Noy, in his second year with the Patriots, has enjoyed his best season as a pro — with 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 games started — and missed three games with a calf injury before returning in Week 17.

— Harvey Langi, LB, BYU and Bingham High

Langi played in one game and had a tackle before going on injured reserve after being involved in a car crash in October along with his wife.

AFC No. 2 seed: Pittsburgh Steelers

— Brian Allen, CB, Utah

The fifth-round pick has had a minimal impact as a rookie, with two tackles in 2017 in 11 games.

AFC No. 3 seed: Jacksonville Jaguars

— Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah and Syracuse High

Dimick has spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and has cross-trained at fullback.

AFC No. 4 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

— Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High

Devey, who won a Super Bowl with New England three years ago, has been a reserve in his second season with the Chiefs.

— Alex Smith, QB, Utah

Smith set career highs with 4,042 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this season while only throwing five interceptions in his fifth straight year with at least 3,000 passing yards and fewer than 10 interceptions.

— Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU

Sorensen had a career year, starting 15 games and putting up 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and an interception in his fourth year with the Chiefs.

— Marcus Kemp, Layton High

Kemp, a rookie who went undrafted, joined the active roster for one game this season and has been on the practice squad the rest of the year.

AFC No. 5 seed: Tennessee Titans

— Brice McCain, CB, Utah

McCain has mainly been a reserve in his second season with the Titans and had 12 tackles and three pass deflections during the regular season.

— LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah

Sims had 36 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in 13 games, with five starts, before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Dec. 22.

AFC No. 6 seed: Buffalo Bills

— De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU

Wesley joined the Bills’ practice squad in September after he spent his first two NFL seasons with Baltimore.

NFC No. 1 seed: Philadelphia Eagles

No local players

NFC No. 2 seed: Minnesota Vikings

No local players

NFC No. 3 seed: Los Angeles Rams

— Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah

Hatfield, an undrafted rookie, spent much of the year on the active roster and had five tackles in reserve work before being moved to the team’s practice squad on Dec. 11.

NFC No. 4 seed: New Orleans Saints

— Taysom Hill, QB, BYU

Hill, an undrafted rookie, was signed by New Orleans after Green Bay released him following the preseason, and the third-string QB has found ways to contribute on special teams, with five tackles over the past month.

— Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Williams has had an immediate impact as a rookie, starting 15 games and finishing the regular season with 73 tackles — third on the team — and adding seven pass deflections and four interceptions, including two picks in the Saints' regular-season finale.

NFC No. 5 seed: Carolina Panthers

— Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah

Clay started the year in Buffalo before signing with the Panthers in October and is the team’s punt returner, returning one for a touchdown against the Jets in late November, and has added five receptions for 57 yards and two carries for 27 yards.

— Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High

Larsen, in his second season with the Panthers, started 10 games at center for Carolina.

— Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High

Lotulelei has again been a constant in the starting lineup for Carolina in his fifth season with the franchise, starting 16 games and recording 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass deflection.

— Jared Norris, LB, Utah

Norris played in 11 games and had four tackles as a reserve before being placed on IR in early December with a calf injury.

NFC No. 6 seed: Atlanta Falcons

— Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah

Shelby has started 14 games in his second season with the Falcons and has 30 tackles and a sack on the year.