CORVALLIS, Ore. — Utah capped the opening week of Pac-12 play with a 66-64 victory over Oregon State on Sunday, the Utes' second straight road win to begin league play.

The turning point: Utah went on a 6-0 spurt, holding Oregon State scoreless for three and a half minutes, to turn a 57-55 lead into a 63-55 advantage with 3:37 to play, then held off a Beavers rally in the final minute.

3 keys:

— Utah made its last field goal with 5:08 to play, but hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final five minutes to hang on.

— The Utes made 11 3-pointers, while Oregon State connected on six.

— The Beavers stayed in the game by out-rebounding Utah 31-26, including 12-4 on the offensive boards.

Utah almanac: 10-3 (2-0 Pac-12), won 3

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 18 points and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Next up: vs. Arizona (11-3, 1-0), Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: vs. Arizona State (12-1, 0-1), Sunday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. MST