Timothy J. Gonzelez, AP
Utah's Sedrick Barefield (0) is fouled by Oregon State's Ethan Thompson, rear, while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
FINAL SCORE
OSU
64
UTAH
66
Full Box Score/Player stats

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Utah capped the opening week of Pac-12 play with a 66-64 victory over Oregon State on Sunday, the Utes' second straight road win to begin league play.

The turning point: Utah went on a 6-0 spurt, holding Oregon State scoreless for three and a half minutes, to turn a 57-55 lead into a 63-55 advantage with 3:37 to play, then held off a Beavers rally in the final minute.

3 keys:

— Utah made its last field goal with 5:08 to play, but hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final five minutes to hang on.

— The Utes made 11 3-pointers, while Oregon State connected on six.

— The Beavers stayed in the game by out-rebounding Utah 31-26, including 12-4 on the offensive boards.

Utah almanac: 10-3 (2-0 Pac-12), won 3

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 18 points and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Next up: vs. Arizona (11-3, 1-0), Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: vs. Arizona State (12-1, 0-1), Sunday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. MST

