Congratulations to Jeff Grimes on being named as the next offensive coordinator at BYU. I know that his credentials show that he has the experiences to be successful. I do have one question. Can he direct an effective, high-scoring offense with a team that, because of injuries, has to use a different combination of quarterbacks, running backs and receivers in every game? I hope that he can do it, because I look forward to seeing a winning, high-scoring team next year. Best wishes to him.

Jim Watkins

Provo