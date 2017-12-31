With the tax issues and our economy issues, there seems to be one issue that should be addressed by Congress and industries — the previous and ongoing outsourcing of U.S. jobs to other countries, especially communist-supported countries. There needs to be an immediate cessation of outsourcing and a return of all jobs back to the U.S., even if it means a penalty of contract. Outsourcing should not have happened in the first place. That allowed for the giving away of technology to enemies of democracy and giving them too much control over our economy. Now we are paying the price for dumping America's assets and technology to other countries. This has not been right in any sense of the phrase "free trade."

David Hall

Roy