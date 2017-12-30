Westminster women's basketball finished the year with a win over Colorado School of Mines, 68-66. The Orediggers came into the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-1 conference record. The Griffins improve to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The women's basketball team is now 4-0 in conference games played on Saturday. The home team held a small lead at the end of the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Griffins held their largest lead of the game, 10 points, with 5:22 remaining. The Orediggers hit four 3-pointers in a comeback to tie the game, 59-59, in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Hunter Krebs started the overtime period with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give the lead to the Griffins. Krebs and Sydnee Taylor combined for four more points to give the Griffins a four-point lead, enough to finish the game with the 68-66 win.

Five Westminster players scored in double digits. Max Shelley lead the team with 15 points. Krebs scored 14 points and Taylor had 13. Denise Gonzalez scored 12 points and had nine assists, and Sicilee Williams contributed 10. The Griffins were 33.8 percent from the field and 6-of-21 from beyond the arc. The team completed 16-of-26 free throw attempts.

Westminster pulled down 51 rebounds. Taylor led the team with 10 rebounds and her first double-double of the season. Krebs and Shelley each collected eight rebounds and Gonzalez tallied six.

The Griffins go on the road to Colorado Christian on Thursday and play Colorado School of Mines on Saturday. The games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network. Live stats will also be available online.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.