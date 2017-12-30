1 of 47
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) dunks during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
UTA
104
CLE
101
Full Box Score/Player stats
The Utah Jazz finished their brutal December schedule with a 104-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The turning point: Trailing by five at halftime, the Jazz dominated the third quarter, winning it 28-16, and then held the Cavaliers off in the fourth quarter even after Cleveland got to within one on multiple occasions, the last of which came with 1:35 remaining.

3 keys:

  • Utah opened the third quarter on a 19-3 run to seize control.
  • The Jazz outscored Cleveland in the paint, 52-38.
  • Utah came up with 12 steals compared to six for the Cavaliers.

Jazz almanac: 16-21, Won 1

The hero: Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. LeBron James also scored 29 points on his birthday.

Next up: vs. New Orleans (18-18), Wednesday, January 3, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: at Denver (19-16), Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. MST

