The Utah Jazz finished their brutal December schedule with a 104-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The turning point: Trailing by five at halftime, the Jazz dominated the third quarter, winning it 28-16, and then held the Cavaliers off in the fourth quarter even after Cleveland got to within one on multiple occasions, the last of which came with 1:35 remaining.

3 keys:

Utah opened the third quarter on a 19-3 run to seize control.

The Jazz outscored Cleveland in the paint, 52-38.

Utah came up with 12 steals compared to six for the Cavaliers.

Jazz almanac:

16-21, Won 1

The hero: Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. LeBron James also scored 29 points on his birthday.

Next up: vs. New Orleans (18-18), Wednesday, January 3, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: at Denver (19-16), Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. MST