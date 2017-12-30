The Dixie State women’s basketball team saw a late rally fall short on Saturday and dropped an 85-80 overtime decision to Point Loma inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (6-6, 2-3 PacWest) erased an eight-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter, closing the frame on a 14-6 run to force the extra session. Matti Ventling scored five points during the run, including her fourth triple of the contest. DSU tied the game at 70-70 after Tramina Jordan buried a 3-pointer and Mariah Martin added a free throw. Point Loma had the final possession of regulation, but DSU held the Sea Lions without a shot attempt to get to overtime.

Dixie State took its only lead of the extra period at 74-73 when Ali Franks hit a jumper at the 3:25 mark. Point Loma responded with a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 78-74. The Trailblazers countered with two Franks free throws and a Taylor Moeaki layup to tie the game at 78-78 with 1:11 remaining, but PLNU again responded with a 5-0 run to take an 83-78 lead. Ashlee Burge added a layup on the next possession, but DSU didn't get any closer as PLNU sealed the 85-80 win with a pair of free throws.

The Trailblazers overcame a slow start in the first quarter and closed the period on an 11-3 run to take an 18-17 lead into the second quarter after trailing 14-7 three minutes earlier. Ventling keyed the run with a pair of treys, while Morgan Myers also buried a triple during the stretch.

Point Loma used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to build its largest lead of the game at 34-23 with just more than a minute until the halftime break. Dixie State responded with a Burge layup and a Franks 3-pointer to trim the lead to 34-28 at the break. The Trailblazers continued the run into the third quarter, eventually taking a 35-34 lead on a Moeaki jumper to cap a 12-0 spurt. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the quarter to set up the overtime finish.

Dixie State shot 34 percent (27-of-78) from the field, 34 percent (10-of-29) from 3-point range and 61 percent (16-of-26) from the free-throw line. Moeaki led three DSU players in double figures with a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and four steals. Ventling added a season-high 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown, while Jordan chipped in 10 points.

The Trailblazers continue their four-game homestand next week, hosting Biola on Wednesday and Dominican on Friday. Both games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.